From the moment that Aislinn Derbez surprised fans and the world alike with her new and slimmer figure, the actress has shown to feel much more sure of herself. So when she shared another stunning bikini picture on Instagram to her 10.4 million followers, everyone stopped to see Aislinn looking as happy and as healthy as ever. We see the La Casa de las Flores actress taking a dip in a infinity pool enjoying a delicious floating breakfast in a bikini we’ve seen her sporting before — a two-toned fit with tropical design. The Latina beauty admits that this place in Bali is one of her favorite places in the world.

©aislinnderbez The actress revealed that Bali is one of her favorite places in the entire world

The place that Aislinn loves so much is a tourist complex located in Ubud, Bali. This is a place where visitors and guests can immerse themselves in their natural surrounding and take in breath-taking views — a kind of utopia for Eugenio Derbez ’s daughter who remembers the place fondly. In the photo’s caption she shares, “Today I missed one of my favorite places in the world #bali 🌴 When we’re able to travel again, I am going to return! 😍 @kamandalu What is your favorite place?” And we honestly can’t say we don’t blame her for loving it either (Aislinn, take us with you!).

Almost instantly, the post accumulated thousands of likes and comments like: “Beautiful inside and out, I admire you so much,” “I love Bali,” and “Looks beautiful, just like you.” One thing is for sure, the 33 year-old actress looked hot. hot. hot. in her bikini (one that we’ve seen her in before, could it be her favorite one?).

©aislinnderbez Aislinn has previously worn the bikini in other photos, like this one with her daughter Kailani

Aislinn is currently going through a separation process with her ex-husband Mauricio Ochmann , the father of her only child, Kailani. The couple announced in March that they would be consciously uncoupling, but will continue to have an amicable relationship with one another for the good of their two-year-old daughter (the source of joy in both their lives).