Courteney Cox is separated from her love Johnny McDaid – and she misses his “physical touch.” Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen At Home series, the former Friends star said she was in Malibu and Johnny was traveling through Europe when ”they called quarantine.” ”I have not seen him for so long,” she said. ”We spend a lot of time on Facebook but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard.”

We can’t think of anything more heartwarming right now than Danny Trejo delivering hot meals to those in need in Koreatown. The action star, who famously founded Trejo’s Tacos, distributed food from his restaurant empire in L.A. while wearing a mask reading: “We’re in this together.”

©GettyImages Our hero: ‘Machete’ star and Trejo’s Taco owner Danny Trejo distributed hot meals in Koreatown in L.A. on Wednesday

Attention action movie fans! You can watch John Wick and see special messages from the franchise cast, including Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves, this Friday. Lionsgate Live! is presenting the action flick on YouTube at 6pm PT/9pm ET May 8 in support of furloughed theater employees nationwide.

What do you wear if you are on lockdown? If you’re Kylie Jenner, it’s head to toe Chanel, apparently.

Pose star MJ Rodriguez modeled New Balance workout gear as she praised the company’s charity efforts during the pandemic. The shoe company has committed $2 million in nonprofit grants to support local, regional and global communities, and the brand has also dedicated a portion of its manufacturing resources to developing medical face masks.

Mariachi bands in Mexico are figuring out new ways to bring their joy to mamás on Mother’s Day, which is usually one of the busiest weekends of the year. For example, the band Mariachi Cultural was pictured recording a Dia de la Madre performance at the Museo del Tequila y el Mezcal in Mexico City. Meanwhile, Forbes Mexico reports that the Mexico City government has proposed postponing Mother’s Day until July 10, so families can properly celebrate the important occasion.

©GettyImages Mariachi Cultural was pictured recording a special performance for Mother’s Day at the Museo del Tequila y el Mezcal in Mexico City

Milan Fashion Week is going digital for the first time. The spring/summer 2021 men‘s collections and women’s pre-collections will be presented online from July 14-17, 2020, and the calendar will also include live stream interviews, performances and educational webinars.



Supermodel Lily Aldridge is getting back to basics with her workouts as she fends off anxiety. The mom of two takes an hour a day to work out in a corner of her bedroom while son Winston, 15, is taking a nap and seven-year-old daughter Dixie has a break in homeschooling. “You don’t need much equipment,” Lily advised. “You can use a towel as a mat; my sister has been using food cans as weights. Even if I just set aside a few minutes to do jumping jacks or get my heart rate going, for me, that’s the most natural way to center myself and work through these anxieties that I think we’re all having right now.”