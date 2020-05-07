Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram in March to bid his stepfather Carlos Falco goodbye after the aristocrat succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 83. And now, as reported by our sister publication HOLA! Spain, it has come to light that instead of all his titles going to his eldest-born son Manuel, Enrique’s sister, 38-year-old Tamara Falco, will inherit the name that her dad was most proud of: the Marquess of Griñon. This title dates back to 1862 when Queen Isabella II bestowed it upon María Cristina Fernández de Córdoba.

©Instagram Enrique with sisters Tamara (right) and Ana Boyer and her husband tennis star Fernando Verdasco

California-born, London-based banker Manuel Falcó, Carlos’ eldest child, will inherit his dad’s other most-prestigious title, of Marquess of Castel Moncayo, which was first granted in 1682 by Charles II to Baltasar de Fuenmayor. Carlos made the surprise gesture just a few weeks before his death, as his five children gathered in Madrid to be by his side. All his offspring were consulted about the decision and are all in agreement. Taking to Instagram this week, Tamara expressed her happiness at the gift: “Thanks daddy for leaving me the most beautiful legacy you could have to a daughter: your love.”

©Instagram Carlos Falco leaves behind five children: Manuel, Xandra, Tamara, Duarte and Aldara

Sources close to Tamara reveal that the socialite didn’t expect such an honor and is very happy. She’s her father’s middle-child and only child with Isabel Preysler, Enrique’s mother. On losing her father, Tamara made the following statement: “Our father was an exceptional person, who loved his country and worked relentlessly as an agriculturist, wine producer and technological importer. He will live on in our memories.”