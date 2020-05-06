Like most of the world, Maluma currently finds himself quarantining at home. The Colombian superstar, who has lived at his current residence near his hometown of Medellin, Colombia for three years, welcomed Architectural Digest into his home, giving fans an inside look at his massive mansion. And of course, it‘s just as cool and luxurious as you’d imagine. The 26-year-old’s art-filled abode is a mixture of modern and cozy with lots of plants and a stunning view of the lush countryside and gorgeous foliage his town has to offer. In the video, the Qué Chimba singer explains he’s always wanted a place with an indoor-outdoor feel being Medellin is known for its stunning landscapes.

©Architectural Digest The artist’s mansion features high ceilings and gorgeous glass walls

Well, let’s just say Maluma’s hillside home certainly captures the beauty and essence of nature with the structure of high ceilings and glass walls. Aside from that, we’ve rounded up six of the most luxurious details inside Maluma‘s dreamy mansion. “It feels amazing to be here and enjoy my house,” he says.

There’s an elevator

Forget the stairs! Maluma takes an elevator down every morning and makes his way to the kitchen. The Latin Grammy award-winning artist has a personal chef staying with him, but be shared he likes to prepare his own coffee every morning, as part of his a.m. routine.

©Architectural Digest The view from Maluma’s outdoor patio is breathtaking

Versace mugs

Although he clarifies they‘re not his favorite, Maluma keeps a collection of Versace mugs in his kitchen. They feature the Italian label’s signature Medusa head and baroque print, and each one tends to retail for about $165. However, he explained his favorite cups to drink out of are the ones with photos of his mom, dad and sister.