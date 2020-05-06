Like most of the world, Maluma currently finds himself quarantining at home. The Colombian superstar, who has lived at his current residence near his hometown of Medellin, Colombia for three years, welcomed Architectural Digest into his home, giving fans an inside look at his massive mansion. And of course, it‘s just as cool and luxurious as you’d imagine. The 26-year-old’s art-filled abode is a mixture of modern and cozy with lots of plants and a stunning view of the lush countryside and gorgeous foliage his town has to offer. In the video, the Qué Chimba singer explains he’s always wanted a place with an indoor-outdoor feel being Medellin is known for its stunning landscapes.
Well, let’s just say Maluma’s hillside home certainly captures the beauty and essence of nature with the structure of high ceilings and glass walls. Aside from that, we’ve rounded up six of the most luxurious details inside Maluma‘s dreamy mansion. “It feels amazing to be here and enjoy my house,” he says.
There’s an elevator
Forget the stairs! Maluma takes an elevator down every morning and makes his way to the kitchen. The Latin Grammy award-winning artist has a personal chef staying with him, but be shared he likes to prepare his own coffee every morning, as part of his a.m. routine.
Versace mugs
Although he clarifies they‘re not his favorite, Maluma keeps a collection of Versace mugs in his kitchen. They feature the Italian label’s signature Medusa head and baroque print, and each one tends to retail for about $165. However, he explained his favorite cups to drink out of are the ones with photos of his mom, dad and sister.
An artsy horse
The Chantaje singer talks of his love of horses, including one given to him by a friend who’s from Mexico. “I love this art because it has one million and eight-hundred thousand chakiras (sequins),” he says of the Huichol art piece.
Outdoor patio
Maluma’s home contains a stunning view of greenery and foliage. “The view is the most important place to be inspired around the house,” he says. We imagine it’s one of the most special places in the house where a lot of his creativity occurs.
Starry night Theatre
The Grammy award nominee gets his fix of Netflix inside a theatre complete with a starry ceiling and a movie poster of 2006’s El Cantante starring Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony . “It’s crazy because I see it and I just realized that I did a movie with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, and that movie is gonna be here,” he says about his upcoming film Marry Me while pointing to the screen.
Outdoor pool + gym
Maluma’s lavish home isn’t complete without a gym and outdoor pool. Now more than ever, he’s probably enjoying his time at home.