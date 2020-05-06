Dascha Polanco is not only an entire mood, but she’s a self-love (or as she constantly hashtags #selflovery) goal. Recently the actress and host of the Brown Love podcast shared a video of herself showing off her gorgeous curves and toned abs after having done ab workouts. She captioned the video, “Started on Monday... walking the talking; Today I woke up in rare form I’ll tell you guys later ... but I looked at my walk and the work I put in this week And I was like **** Em.” It is safe to say that Dascha is looking as beautiful and healthy as ever — she’s clearly loving the results of all her hard work!

More about fitness

Dascha Polanco