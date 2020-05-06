Dascha Polanco shows off the results of five day abs challenge and we‘re impressed

The Queen of Body Positivity is out here looking fiercer than ever

 Dascha Polanco  is not only an entire mood, but she’s a self-love (or as she constantly hashtags #selflovery) goal. Recently the actress and host of the Brown Love podcast shared a video of herself showing off her gorgeous curves and toned abs after having done ab workouts. She captioned the video, “Started on Monday... walking the talking; Today I woke up in rare form I’ll tell you guys later ... but I looked at my walk and the work I put in this week And I was like **** Em.” It is safe to say that Dascha is looking as beautiful and healthy as ever — she’s clearly loving the results of all her hard work!

