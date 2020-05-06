Shakira is definitely keeping busy during quarantine while taking care of her beauty routine. The Colombian actress revealed with her fans how she handles a blow dry while in a virtual meeting with the CEO of Sony Music Latin, “Multi-tasking, meeting with the CEO of @sonymusiclatin while dedicating time to personal grooming.” And Alejandro Sanz definitely approved with laughing emojis how Shakira is juggling life and work, “😂😂👏👏”. Another fan commented, “A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.”

©@shakira Shakira shows off how her blow dry techniques during a meeting

Besides using her online meeting to style her hair, Shakira has also been enjoying other creative activities such as exercising and taking an Ancient Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania which she recently finished. “I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month!” the Chantaje singer shared on her social media while showing off her course certificate. Currently, Shakira will be part of the Disney Family Singalong hosted by Ryan Secrest which features celebrities and their families singing their favorite Disney tunes. The volume II will showcase a star-studded lineup including Halsey, Rebel Wilson, Derek Hough and more artists.