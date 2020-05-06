It’s the Pajama Sessions, but Camilo is doing it his own way, sin pijamas. In the spirit of bringing the music to the masses while they are safely inside of their homes, the 26-year-old grabbed his guitar and some comfortable clothes for our latest installment. At home, with his wife Evaluna Montaner and in-laws, Camilo sacrificed his lunch to serenade us – and we are grateful!

“I hope that you are spending beautiful time with your families, that you are enjoying your homes,” he tells HOLA! USA. “This is an opportunity life is giving us to look within, to discover the universe which is our home. To enjoy every nook, every corner, to reestablish ties that may have been neglected.”

Get cozy as Camilo performs Por Primera Vez, Tutu and Favorito.

