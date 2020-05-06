The twin sisters shared on social media a childhood throwback to wish their little brother, Guillermo Iglesias a happy birthday. Cristina and Victoria Iglesias recently celebrated their twin birthday with the sweetest family memories, but on May 5th Guillermo turned 13 and the sisters pay homage to his life with a heartwarming social media post. “Birthday boy 13! Love you,” commented Victoria while Cristina shared a post where Guillermo is holding a guitar and singing, “always a showman”. The twins show how much they love their younger sibling with another picture at the beach. Though the family is self-isolating due to the global pandemic, Cristina and Victoria are sharing their family album with their fans.

Guillermo was born to singer Julio Iglesias and model Miranda Rijnsburger on May 5th in Miami, FL and also share two other sons, Rodrigo and Miguel Iglesias. The 19-year-old twins recently grieved the loss of their grandmother Paula Bakker who passed away on April 7. “I know you will be watching over all of us, love you forever Oma❤️,” captioned Victoria on a family portrait with her grandmother. The fashionable sisters are known for their stunning trendy outfits are celebrity events such as the MET gala where they wore Oscar De La Renta gowns and Le Bal in Paris.