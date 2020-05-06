If you were wondering if George Clooney has always been handsome…the answer is yes! Thanks to My Heritage, pictures of the Hollywood heartthrob from his years at Augusta High School have been released. It’s no surprise that George appears in many sections of the yearbook, but it’s the sections that you would never guess. The Catch-22 star proudly sits with the rest of the members of the Science Club. George was obviously too cool for school as he rocked a button up shirt, with the sleeves rolled up and a couple of buttons undone.

©My Heritage George Clooney in his high school yearbook

Keeping the theme of science George appears in the photo for the Beta Club as well. What’s no surprising is his appearance in the front row and center for the Baseball team. The stunning star flashes a smile as he sits in the front row. Seeing that he grew up to become one of the biggest actors in the world, it’s off that the Sexiest Man Alive star didn’t appear in any of the dram club photos.

George played Varsity baseball at the Kentucky high school for all four years at the school. After graduating, he tried out for a professional baseball team, and didn’t make the cut. After spending time with his cousin Miguel Ferrer, who was a famous actor, he accidentally found his way in Hollywood.