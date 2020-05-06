No matter how long has passed, a woman will always remember her dad. Eiza Gonzalez pays tribute to her dad in a sweet post from her childhood. The sweet picture reveals a young Eiza looking at her dad with doe-eyes. “Happy birthday daddy. I miss you every day of my life,” shared the 30-year-old actress on the post. Eiza’s dad passed away in a motorcycle accident when she was twelve. Throughout her life, the Mexican actress has shared her grief experience and how her dad’s passing turned her into a compulsive eater. “Between the ages of 15 and 20 was very hard for me because I used to eat compulsively. It took me a long time to decipher that it was all happening because I was depressed after my dad died. And it was very hard for me but I changed my eating habits and began eating healthier and I began taking care of myself in all areas. It took me 5 years to get out of depression and accept my loss,” revealed the actress in a previous post.

©@eizagonzalez Eiza Gonzalez reveals a sweet picture of her dad

The rising star now follows a different approach to self-care and addressed on a recent post “the importance of incorporating plant-based eating habits and how it helped my health.” Throughout her career, Eiza has been open about her issues with an eating disorder and her personal struggles. “Dealing with loss at that age is not simple (any kind of loss) but know that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and we are our biggest motor,” she shared five years ago on a previous post. In addition, Eiza has expressed the importance of emotional support and how eating healthier has improved all areas in her life.