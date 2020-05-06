She’s been on lockdown in Los Angeles with husband , lookalike niece Claudia and son Manolo since March but that hasn’t stopped being the hostess with the mostest. On May 5 she marked the Mexican fiesta with a jaw-dropping spread of food and decorations and, of course, adorable the chihuahua played an integral role.
“Seguimos en casita - 5 de Mayo dinner - Mexico lindo y querido” she wrote alongside photos of exquisite crockery laden with delicious-looking rice, freshly chopped vegetables, salad and meat dishes. Decorations included bright colorful bouquets of paper flowers, piñata-style llamas and sombreros. One such sombrero was sported by non other than Bubbles himself.
Sofia also uploaded some clips, including one of Joe holding Bubbles giving the thumbs up sign and an artistic-filtered one of Manolo. Both men sported the traditional Mexican hats and it looks like Joe has decided to re-grow his beard after experimenting with a clean-shaven look last month. Sofia’s niece Claudia also shared some videos, including one of her cousin Manolo getting busy in the kitchen, which she captioned: “Chefnolino!” Her fiesta en casa has really inspired us to up our party game!
The big-hearted star isn’t just partying at home though and has also announced her partnership with financial services organization to offer pandemic relief, writing on Instagram: “More than ever we’ve seen how important small businesses and entrepreneurs are for our communities around the world and how much they’ve been affected by this pandemic. Today on #GivingTuesdayNow, you can show your support by joining me in lending a helping hand through @kiva.org. Head to kiva.org/covidresponse and lend today.”