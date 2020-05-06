She’s been on lockdown in Los Angeles with husband , lookalike niece Claudia and son Manolo since March but that hasn’t stopped being the hostess with the mostest. On May 5 she marked the Mexican fiesta with a jaw-dropping spread of food and decorations and, of course, adorable the chihuahua played an integral role.

“Seguimos en casita - 5 de Mayo dinner - Mexico lindo y querido” she wrote alongside photos of exquisite crockery laden with delicious-looking rice, freshly chopped vegetables, salad and meat dishes. Decorations included bright colorful bouquets of paper flowers, piñata-style llamas and sombreros. One such sombrero was sported by non other than Bubbles himself.

©Instagram Bubbles also got in the party spirit

Sofia also uploaded some clips, including one of Joe holding Bubbles giving the thumbs up sign and an artistic-filtered one of Manolo. Both men sported the traditional Mexican hats and it looks like Joe has decided to re-grow his beard after experimenting with a clean-shaven look last month. Sofia’s niece Claudia also shared some videos, including one of her cousin Manolo getting busy in the kitchen, which she captioned: “Chefnolino!” Her fiesta en casa has really inspired us to up our party game!