Aaaaw, it’s hard to be popular 24/7, ask Serena William s ’ daughter’s doll Qai Qai, She’s a social media star with over 140K followers but there’s just one person she wants to spend her time with: adorable Olympia Ohanian . Unfortunately, the feeling is not always mutual, the little one has to be fair with her other toys and from time time she plays with different friends, something that - judging by Qai Qai’s latest post - she is not OK with.
The tiny influencer shared a cute picture of her ‘mama’ Olympia, on top of the sofa, reaching for a cute doggy soft toy. In the background we can see Qai Qai’s reaction and she’s definitely not happy!
It seems this isn’t the first time Qai Qai has had a bone to pick with this partticular competitor. The doll’s Instagram shows her poised to do away with the four-legged toy. Fans were quick to call her out. “Jealousy isn’t cute Qai Qai; you’re better than that,” said one, while another added: “It’s a big world Qai and I’m sure Olympia has a big heart. Maybe there is room for both of you?”
The adorable toddler and her doll have given us some of the cutest moments, we’ve seen them practising yoga together- alongside ‘grandmother’ Serena Williams - doing homework and reading stories. “Growing up, I didn‘t have that many opportunities to have black dolls, and I was just thinking, like, I want her first doll to be black,” the tennis pro explained to media about the choice of doll. ”And her heritage, obviously she’s mixed, she’s Caucasian and black, but I feel like that was her first doll, and I said her second doll would be Caucasian. I definitely want to always teach her love and just basic human... humans should always have love for each other, no matter what color they are.”