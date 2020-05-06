Aaaaw, it’s hard to be popular 24/7, ask Serena William s ’ daughter’s doll Qai Qai, She’s a social media star with over 140K followers but there’s just one person she wants to spend her time with: adorable Olympia Ohanian . Unfortunately, the feeling is not always mutual, the little one has to be fair with her other toys and from time time she plays with different friends, something that - judging by Qai Qai’s latest post - she is not OK with.

©realqaiqai You can tell Qai Qai is not happy...

The tiny influencer shared a cute picture of her ‘mama’ Olympia, on top of the sofa, reaching for a cute doggy soft toy. In the background we can see Qai Qai’s reaction and she’s definitely not happy!

It seems this isn’t the first time Qai Qai has had a bone to pick with this partticular competitor. The doll’s Instagram shows her poised to do away with the four-legged toy. Fans were quick to call her out. “Jealousy isn’t cute Qai Qai; you’re better than that,” said one, while another added: “It’s a big world Qai and I’m sure Olympia has a big heart. Maybe there is room for both of you?”