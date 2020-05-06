British singer has been in the public eye since 2007 with her incredibly successful debut album . Since then she has gone on to even greater success, got married, had a baby and then split from the father of her child, . Since 2018 the singer has been keeping things on the down-low with rumors that she is working on a fourth studio album. So it was amazing to see her on Instagram as she took to the platform to thank fans for the birthday love. But it was her change in body shape that drew the most attention.

©Instagram The singer took to Instagram to thank fans for all the birthday love

She’s lost a ton of weight and looks in strong, healthy shape, sporting a short black dress with on-trend big sleeves and her hair loose about her shoulders. Next to the photo she wrote: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

Camila Goodis who worked with the star in the past revealed on the British TV show that the singer has been on a green juice, low calorie diet. On working with the multiple Grammy Award winner, she added: “When she came for a workout I didn‘t know it was her and when she left, I thought: ‘Oh it looks a little bit like Adele.’ She looks amazing – she’s changed her lifestyle and diet.” Camila further added that Adele had likely given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar. It is now thought the singer is training with US trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with the likes of in the past.