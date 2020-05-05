Mexican Senior Group Reunion Celebration with Mariachi band concert

HOLA! USA’s Cinco de Mayo playlist

Luis Miguel, Selena Quintanilla and more music to help you celebrate your way

Cinco de Mayo celebrations may look a little bit different this year, however, that does not stop the celebration. As we remember the victorious day in 1862, when Mexicans in Puebla defeated French forces, the history of the holiday will not go forgotten. In Puebla, the day is celebrated with a festival of the arts and cuisine.

In America, the day is celebrated with tacos and tequila. However you chose to celebrate – while indoors – here is a list of hits from some the biggest names in Mexican music, from Luis Miguel to  Thalia  and the Queen of Tejano,  Selena Quintanilla , celebrate the Fifth of May with these hits.

