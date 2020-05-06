Calling all beauty gurus! Sofía Vergara will be joining celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury this Friday for her new series, Charlotte’s Beauty Happy Hour. Close friends Charlotte and Sofia (the Colombian-American actress even has her own Charlotte Tilbury lipstick shade created just for her – ‘Viva La Vergara’, $37) will be speaking on beauty, the magic of makeup, and positivity in an episode that will air on May 8 at 7 pm BST on Instagram Live – @ctilburymakeup. And what’s more, you might not leave empty-handed! At the end of every Beauty Happy Hour, the British MUA offers viewers the chance to win one of ten $200 gift vouchers to shop for makeup or skincare online.
*NSYNC members Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez reunited to virtually celebrate bandmate Lance Bass‘ birthday. The guest of honor shared a video on social media that showed the former boy banders – minus Justin Timberlake – appearing for “NSYNC-O de Mayo,” while another fun clip featured Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. Lance’s husband Michael organized the fiesta, which also included friends wishing him a Happy Birthday in a parade of cars outside his house. “My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock,” said Lance.
Flashback, part two! Paris Hilton is taking us back to the early 2000s with her first-ever line of merchandise with proceeds going to coronavirus charities. Sliving – which combines the words “slaying” and ”living” – is the name of her new a collection featuring famous phrases from her early ‘00s reality TV show The Simple Life like, ”That’s hot.” The heiress, DJ and singer explained: ”It’s gonna be fun fashion for an amazing cause.”
If you are thinking about popping the question during quarantine, star favorite Neil Lane and KAY Jewelers just made it more fun! The celebrity jeweler helped launch a Virtual Proposal Contest via Facebook and Twitter with an amazing prize. Not only will Neil Lane gift the winner with a dream ring after a personal consultation, KAY Jewelers will then help them throw a surprise Zoom engagement party with family and friends. The contest runs until May 11.
In movie news, The High Note starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, is the latest movie skipping the big screen thanks to COVID-19. Set for a May 8 release, the movie will now go straight to online platforms starting on May 29 for just 48 hours.