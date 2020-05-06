Calling all beauty gurus! Sofía Vergara will be joining celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury this Friday for her new series, Charlotte’s Beauty Happy Hour. Close friends Charlotte and Sofia (the Colombian-American actress even has her own Charlotte Tilbury lipstick shade created just for her – ‘Viva La Vergara’, $37) will be speaking on beauty, the magic of makeup, and positivity in an episode that will air on May 8 at 7 pm BST on Instagram Live – @ctilburymakeup. And what’s more, you might not leave empty-handed! At the end of every Beauty Happy Hour, the British MUA offers viewers the chance to win one of ten $200 gift vouchers to shop for makeup or skincare online.

©Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Sofía Vergara will be attending BFF Charlotte Tilbury’s virtual Beauty Happy Hour this Friday

*NSYNC members Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez reunited to virtually celebrate bandmate Lance Bass‘ birthday. The guest of honor shared a video on social media that showed the former boy banders – minus Justin Timberlake – appearing for “NSYNC-O de Mayo,” while another fun clip featured Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. Lance’s husband Michael organized the fiesta, which also included friends wishing him a Happy Birthday in a parade of cars outside his house. “My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock,” said Lance.