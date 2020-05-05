The moving montage featured photos of the Mexican superstar and Juan Carlos together throughout the years, as well as picture of Juanquis posing with Thalía’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “The Thaly Family will miss you Juan Carlos. Rest now in the arms of God,” Thalía concluded the video, while captioning the post: “The ThalyFamilia is in mourning. We will always remember you Juan Carlos. 🙏🏼🖤.”

In a second video, the No Me Acuerdo performer spoke to the camera—in Spanish—discussing her late fan, revealing that “a great part of [Juanquis’] life, he shared with me.” “He was always there to support me. He was always part of the Thaly family,” she said. “We’re all in mourning.” The 48-year-old singer went on to send “love and light” to Juan Carlos’ entire family and loved ones.

“This is a loss that hurts me infinitely,” Thalía said. The designer also implored her followers to take care of themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. “We are all vulnerable to COVID-19. All of us,” she said. “Please I ask you to take care of yourself. Take care of yourself more than ever because we are vulnerable. All of us. All of us. Our family, the Thaly family sends prayers to his family with much love. We love you Juan Carlos, wherever you might be.”

She added, “Wherever you are Juan Carlos, we love you.” Alongside the post, Thalía wrote: “We have to take care of ourselves, we are all vulnerable in this battle of the Covid-19.”