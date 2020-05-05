Penélope Cruz may be one of the most successful actresses, who also happens to be one of the most beautiful . But when asked how she feels when described as such, the Spanish star revealed she feels “uncomfortable.” In her interview with Red magazine, the 46-year-old added, “I don‘t think of myself in those terms.” The Pain and Glory star, who’s married to fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem explained how growing up she wasn’t filled with the utmost confidence. However that seems to have changed.

©GettyImages Growing up, Penelope didn’t feel confidence she feels today

“I was not too confident [about my looks] but I didn‘t grow up too focused on them,” she said. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress went on to add: ”I wouldn’t change the way I feel now for the way I felt when I was 20. There were some insecurities about things that you later realize are not important.” Today, the Hollywood star is praised for her natural beauty and sophisticated style, but she only listens to those who matter the most in her life.

Penelope, who shares son Leo, nine and daughter Luna, six, with her husband, finds that her children’s comments are much more valuable to her than what others may think. The reason being: “Because you know they are telling the truth.”

©GettyImages The ‘Pain and Glory’ star opened up about the taboo topics women often face

The award-winning actress, who for the most part leads a private life, also opened up about the lack of respect society lacks towards women and their bodies. “There are too many taboos surrounding women‘s bodies and I think it equals a big lack of respect,” she declared.