Vanessa Bryant is still finding remembrances of Kobe Bryant ’s love even after his death. The mother-of-four took to her social media to share a special gift that her husband left behind before his untimely passing. “Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today,” she wrote next to a picture of her hand holding onto the letter.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant shared a note left by Kobe Bryant before his death

Vanessa, who mother to Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and ten-month old Capri, celebrated her birthday on May 5. “The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover,” she continued. “Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita – my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together #MyBirthdayWish.”

The proud mom’s birthday comes just four days after what would have been her and Kobe’s daughter Gianna Bryant ’s 14th birthday. In honor of her sweet girl, who passed away alongside her father on January 26, Vanessa shared a sweet message. “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day.”