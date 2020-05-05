There’s another Kardashian-Jenner taking the world of social media by storm! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream officially has her own Instagram account. The adorable three-year-old made her debut on the social media site and it’s just as adorable as you would expect. “Beautiful baby girl,” the caption read. In the video, Dream sits on her mommy’s lap while her mommy pans the camera towards her. Dream smiles and says, “I have beautiful teeth.”

©@kimkardashian Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream has her very own social media account

The cuteness doesn’t stop there. Dream then gets up and shows off her long curly hair. “All the way here,” she says before running out of the frame. Dream’s first post got over 85,000 views and tons of comments. Since the launch of the account, which is ran by her mom Blac Chyna, the tiny Kardashian has gotten over 710,000 followers.

Dream also follows one account, her mom’s. Dream often makes appearances alongside her cousins via her famous aunties and grandmother’s social media page. In February, Dream posed for a sweet selfie alongside her auntie Khloe Kardashian .