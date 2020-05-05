Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan’s lavish 2013 wedding broke this record

Michael Jordan set many records over the course of his NBA career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the former basketball player scored another with his 2013 wedding to wife Yvette Prieto . After the sports legend and model said, “I do” at Palm Beach’s Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the couple hosted their reception at the Bears Club, founded by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. The party was held in a 40,000-square-foot tent. According to the HuffPost, the venue was the “largest tent in wedding history.”

©Getty Images Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto tied the knot in 2013

The star-studded celebration was held near Michael’s 38,000-square-foot home in Jupiter, Florida. “They’ve been planning for months and months,” a source told People magazine at the time. “[Michael] wanted to give Yvette everything she’s ever wanted.” The Cuban-born bride, who once dated Julio Iglesias Jr., stunned for her big day wearing a strapless gown by J’Aton Couture that was made with handmade silk lace and Swarovski crystals.

The couple’s guests were treated to entertainment courtesy of Usher, Robin Thicke, DJ MC Lyte, K’Jon, and the 18-piece band The Source. Tiger Woods was in attendance for the wedding. Us Weekly reported that Michael and Yvette’s lavish nuptials cost $10 million.