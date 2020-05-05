Two different celebrity couples have welcomed babies this week . Congrats!

Jennifer Lopez is finding ways to embrace joy and has revealed the simple technique to keep her feeling positive during these trying times.

Last night’s Met Gala was canceled by the coronavirus. :( But let’s pretend it still happened by taking a look at the most amazing Met Gala outfits of all time.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, the story behind the pandemic’s biggest TV hit, Tiger King, will be told in an eight-part dramatic series. Who will be playing Joe Exotic, you ask? Nicolas Cage, of course. Another series, starring Kate McKinnon as Joe’s did-she-or-didn’t-she co-protagonist Carole Baskin, is also in development.

John Legend’s avatar will be performing in a virtual concert. The singer is taking part in One Wave, a series that uses gaming technology and can be viewed on the Wave app, via SteamVR headsets and Oculus Rift. “It‘s a motion-capture thing and they’ll build a world around it,” the All of Me star told GQ Hype. ”We were going to do it anyway; it was just something we were interested in. The technology already existed. But obviously it’s kind of more relevant now.”