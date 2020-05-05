May, 4 was a sad date for fashionistas all over the world. For the first time in 70 years, the prestigious Met Gala did not take place due to the pandemic. To mark the day and lift the spirits, Jennifer Lopez shared a fabulous compilation of her looks on the exclusive red carpet. From that epic silver gown - and head piece - to her sexiest dress signed by Versace, you have a good selection from which to choose your favorite.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez looked terrific in this dressed signed by Atelier Versace

“It’s the first Monday in May... and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala,” she said in the post, “I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances. I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so. Which of my Met Gala looks is your favorite? Tell me!”