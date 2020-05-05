May, 4 was a sad date for fashionistas all over the world. For the first time in 70 years, the prestigious Met Gala did not take place due to the pandemic. To mark the day and lift the spirits, Jennifer Lopez shared a fabulous compilation of her looks on the exclusive red carpet. From that epic silver gown - and head piece - to her sexiest dress signed by Versace, you have a good selection from which to choose your favorite.
“It’s the first Monday in May... and right about now is when we’d be heading to the carpet for the #MetGala,” she said in the post, “I wanted to celebrate today with a look back at some of my favorite moments. It’s always such a fun night in NY filled with beautiful exhibitions and performances. I can’t wait until we can get together again when it’s safe to do so. Which of my Met Gala looks is your favorite? Tell me!”
Jennifer looks so perfect in each and one of them that her almost 120 million followers found it difficult to decide! “I don’t have a favorite I love all of them sooo much,” says one of them, while another adds: “So many iconic moments, can’t wait till you’ll be able to slay us again mama!”
There are two looks, however, that need a special mention, the ‘dragon’ gown she wore in 2015 created by Atelier Versace and the metallic siren number by Marchesa she chose in 2007, proving that she has always been a bling queen. In fact, the actress chose silver again for her jaw-dropping dress last year, designed again by the Italian fashion brand. Donatella Versace has always been Jennifer Lopez’s best ally for showcasing her curves to perfection - remember that iconic green dress as well as the dark red gown the triple threat chose for the Meta Gala red carpet five years ago? Hands down one of her sexiest outfits ever. An embrodied dragon and sheer sides made the gown a work of art.