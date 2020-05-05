Lele Pons has made a name for herself on the internet with her comedy skits and killer abs. Born in Venezuela and raised in Miami, she’s a proud Latina who refuses to take herself too seriously. Her latest shots quickly garnered over a million likes - and drew admiring comments from the likes of Luis Fonsi - with the influencer posing in a field of flowers, framed by a cloudless blue sky and wearing a yellow bikini with a top tied around her waist.

Writing: “Last one is my mood” the final shot of the three sees the beauty’s hair blowing over her face as she adopts a more hunched-over pose. In this last shot her shoelaces are also seen trailing over the ground giving the photo an overall messy, about-to-trip-over look. Although she’s a fan of showing off her beauty looks and great body, it’s refreshing to see her laugh at herself and it’s one of the reasons she’s one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram with over 40 million followers.

Her comic videos generally become viral hits as she takes risky stunts or goofy postures to generate laughs. She’s also received praise for opening up about her mental health struggles via a series on YouTube called The Secret Life of Lele Pons where she documented her battles with Tourette syndrome and her obsessive-compulsive disorder. “I have struggled with OCD, Tourette syndrome and other mental health conditions since I was a young child,” Lele says. “I was embarrassed for a long time but I eventually realized I needed to come out with the truth to live the healthiest life I could.”