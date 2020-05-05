Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher joined Jimmy Fallon this week to discuss everything from homeschooling to quarantine wine and most importantly, their secret for getting a break from kids during self-isolation. To announce the hilarious interview, the Hollywood couple, who have been together since 2012, shared a rare throwback photo of themselves sharing a passionate kiss.

©aplusk Mila and Ashton announced their chat with Jimmy Fallon with this romantic photo

Ashton and Mila look so sweet in the snap, smooching under the sun with a beautiful flower field as a backdrop. He wears a bandana on his head, the same accessory that he sports during the interview with the famous TV host. Mila also keeps it simple during the TV chat, wearing a grey T-shirt, and warns Jimmy that he has 20 minutes for the chat as their children- five-year-old Wyatt and three-year-old Dimitri - “have an Ipad and pretzels.”

The couple talked about how they are dealing with homeschooling, and their tips for getting a precious break. “Boy, do I appreciate teachers,” she says, “we have enlisted our friends to do like a 20-minute Zoom sessions with our kids, where they can teach anything from like making flower arrangements to architecture and that give us 20 minutes on not parenting and also allows our kids to have another type of interaction.”