Sasha and Malia Obama give first interview in mother Michelle’s ‘Becoming’ documentary

The girls are proud of their famous mom

BY

 Michelle Obama  often praises her and Barack Obama’s daughters, now it’s their time. In the former FLOTUS’ upcoming Netflix documentary special, Becoming,  Malia  and  Sasha Obama  open up about their mother. In the trailer, Michelle reflects on having daughters in college telling the cameras “Barack and I are empty nesters, and that has been exhilarating to watch two little beings you were in charge of grow up.”

sasha obama, malia obama©GettyImages
Sasha and Malia Obama will give their first interview in the Becoming documentary

The two college-age girls chime in about their mother’s accomplishments. “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” Sasha, 19, told the cameras. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.” Malia, 21, added that her mother is “no longer facing that same scrutiny – being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much space.”

The interview will mark the first time Sasha and Malia speak publicly on any platform. In addition to her girls, Michelle’s husband  Barack , her mother and brother will all make appearances in the documentary. Becoming follows the author as she traveled the country for the tour to promote her memoir.

michelle obama, daughters©GettyImages
Michelle and Barack’s daughters will give their first interview

In March, Michelle opened up about how fast life changed for her and Barack, after their daughters were forced to come home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother-of-two opened up about how her daughters are keeping themselves occupied.

“I shouldn’t have boasted about that,” she told her friend Ellen DeGeneres during a phone call. “The Gods were getting me back. They’re back. Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and ignoring us.”

Becoming premieres on Netflix May 6.

