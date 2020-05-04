Michelle Obama often praises her and Barack Obama’s daughters, now it’s their time. In the former FLOTUS’ upcoming Netflix documentary special, Becoming, Malia and Sasha Obama open up about their mother. In the trailer, Michelle reflects on having daughters in college telling the cameras “Barack and I are empty nesters, and that has been exhilarating to watch two little beings you were in charge of grow up.”

©GettyImages Sasha and Malia Obama will give their first interview in the Becoming documentary

The two college-age girls chime in about their mother’s accomplishments. “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” Sasha, 19, told the cameras. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.” Malia, 21, added that her mother is “no longer facing that same scrutiny – being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much space.”

The interview will mark the first time Sasha and Malia speak publicly on any platform. In addition to her girls, Michelle’s husband Barack , her mother and brother will all make appearances in the documentary. Becoming follows the author as she traveled the country for the tour to promote her memoir.