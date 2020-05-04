The force is particularly strong this May 4th. Disney celebrated Star Wars Day—a.k.a May 4—on Monday by announcing two exciting projects. While the Skywalker saga came to an end last year, a new Star Wars film is in the works. Academy Award winner Taika Waititi has been tapped to direct and co-write the new feature film set for theatrical release. A release date has not yet been announced. Aside from the movie, a new Star Wars series is currently being developed by Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland for Disney+.

©Getty Images Taika Waititi will direct a new Star Wars movie

The untitled series is the fourth Star Wars show that will be available on Disney’s streaming service. The platform already serves as home to 2019’s hit The Mandalorian, which is now in post-production on season 2, in addition to two other series that have been ordered: one based on Diego Luna ’s Rogue One character Cassian Andor , as well as another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Although the Star Wars community will have to wait for the new film and Disney+ series, fans in the meantime can finally enjoy every single movie in one place: Disney+. The Rise of Skywalker , which concluded the nine-part saga that started in 1977 with George Lucas’ A New Hope, was added to the streaming service on Monday.