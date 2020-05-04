Staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak is prompting people to take risks with their hair – even shaving it off. For that reason, if Adele chose to do such a thing, the idea wouldn‘t be seen as too far from reality. But would she? Some people thought so when a photo of the Hello singer with shaved hair surfaced on social media. The picture appeared shortly after rumors of her comeback emerged. The viral photo features the 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist looking over her shoulder while rocking a blonde haircut and her signature cat-eye makeup.
He captioned the photo with “Adele,” followed by scissors emojis and the hashtags, “#friday #lockdown.” While some of her fans speculated the drastic hair change was faux, others thought she might have taken the plunge. However, the viral snap was posted by designer and art director Hey Reilly, who’s known for editing images of public figures, celebrities, and even royals to make them fashionable memes.
Among the famous people he’s created memes out of are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , Queen Elizabeth , Timothee Chalmet, Barack and Michelle Obama and many others. But the editing of his work seems to confirm Adele didn’t really shave her hair, which was a shoulder-length cut.
The Someone Like You singer hasn’t blessed fans with new music since 2015, when she surprised them with her third studio album, 25. In 2019 she and her husband, Simon Kinecki, with whom she shares their seven-year-old son, filed for divorce after being separated. Although it’s unknown whether she’ll be making her grand return anytime soon, many believe she could drop a new single any day now.
Adele’s makeup artist reportedly fueled comeback rumors after he took to his stories on social media to share a picture of the 31-year-old star doing her makeup while on FaceTime. “BTW… exciting news coming soon!! “Get ready to get on board,” he wrote next to the photo.