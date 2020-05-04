Staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak is prompting people to take risks with their hair – even shaving it off. For that reason, if Adele chose to do such a thing, the idea wouldn‘t be seen as too far from reality. But would she? Some people thought so when a photo of the Hello singer with shaved hair surfaced on social media. The picture appeared shortly after rumors of her comeback emerged. The viral photo features the 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist looking over her shoulder while rocking a blonde haircut and her signature cat-eye makeup.

©@hey_reilly Adele’s photo seems to be Photoshopped

He captioned the photo with “Adele,” followed by scissors emojis and the hashtags, “#friday #lockdown.” While some of her fans speculated the drastic hair change was faux, others thought she might have taken the plunge. However, the viral snap was posted by designer and art director Hey Reilly, who’s known for editing images of public figures, celebrities, and even royals to make them fashionable memes.

Among the famous people he’s created memes out of are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , Queen Elizabeth , Timothee Chalmet, Barack and Michelle Obama and many others. But the editing of his work seems to confirm Adele didn’t really shave her hair, which was a shoulder-length cut.