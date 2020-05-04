Cameron Diaz is kicking boredom’s butt! The Charlie’s Angles actress joined her good friend Zoe Bell and a host of other famous women in film and television for the #BossBitchFightChallenge. “So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge. Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes!” In the over five-minute video, some of the biggest names in Hollywood run through a fight sequence.

©@camerondiaz Cameron Diaz joined some of Hollywood’s biggest stars for a new internet challenge

Getting creative, the woman fight with groceries, pool floaties, their fist, feet and even kids. In addition to Cameron, Zoe Saldana , Rosie Perez, Halle Berry, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Tracie Thoms and more join in on the epic battle.

The video pays homage to women and stunt women on screen who work to put together some of the best fight sequences in Hollywood history. The video was the first time that Cameron has appeared to do any acting since 2014.