Cameron Diaz is kicking boredom’s butt! The Charlie’s Angles actress joined her good friend Zoe Bell and a host of other famous women in film and television for the #BossBitchFightChallenge. “So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge. Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes!” In the over five-minute video, some of the biggest names in Hollywood run through a fight sequence.
Getting creative, the woman fight with groceries, pool floaties, their fist, feet and even kids. In addition to Cameron, Zoe Saldana , Rosie Perez, Halle Berry, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Tracie Thoms and more join in on the epic battle.
The video pays homage to women and stunt women on screen who work to put together some of the best fight sequences in Hollywood history. The video was the first time that Cameron has appeared to do any acting since 2014.
The There’s Something About Marry star and her husband Benj Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix. Shortly after the birth of their daughter, the 47-year-old, actress opened up about motherhood. “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she said during a rare interview with her friend Katherine Power. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”
So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell's #BossBitchFightChallenge. Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes! 🥊💥
She continued: “After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible,” she said. “He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”
Cameron and Benji have decided that they are going to keep their daughter out of the public eye.