Marc Anthony and David Beckham share one of the most wonderful bromances in the celebrity world that we’ve gotten to witness. They have been their for each other’s milestone moments like when David and Victoria Beckham asked Marc and Eva Longoria to be the godparents of their children Cruz and Harper Beckham . Over the weekend, the Tu Amor Me Hace Bien singer shared an image of him and David in commemoration of David’s 45th birthday. Due to social distancing measures being implemented by the coronavirus pandemic, Marc revealed how he “can’t wait to see” David again soon after the world has finished healing.
The Que Precio Tiene el Cielo singer and papá-of-six warmly captioned the image of him and David, “Happy birthday to you my brother. You are an amazing human being, true gentleman and unique friend. Can’t wait to see you again. Here’s to life 🥂, the memories lived, and the ones to come! Love you.” His friend and Inter Miami CF owner responded to the touching post with “Love u man @marcanthony ❤️,” showing that the love that brothership that Marc feels for him is mutual.
Marc wasn’t the only one showing some serious love for David on his birthday, wife and fashion designer Victoria did as well. The singer and actress shared several videos as well as a throwback picture of the two walking their dogs “Snoop and Puffy in Manchester all those years ago.” She also shared a video montage of private family photos and videos of David and his family throughout the years. The most heartwarming video shared by the fashion designer was the one of his entire family singing him happy birthday while he sat happily behind a cake fully lit by a myriad of candles.