Marc Anthony and David Beckham share one of the most wonderful bromances in the celebrity world that we’ve gotten to witness. They have been their for each other’s milestone moments like when David and Victoria Beckham asked Marc and Eva Longoria to be the godparents of their children Cruz and Harper Beckham . Over the weekend, the Tu Amor Me Hace Bien singer shared an image of him and David in commemoration of David’s 45th birthday. Due to social distancing measures being implemented by the coronavirus pandemic, Marc revealed how he “can’t wait to see” David again soon after the world has finished healing.

©GettyImages Marc Anthony and David Beckham met at one of Marc’s concerts

The Que Precio Tiene el Cielo singer and papá-of-six warmly captioned the image of him and David, “Happy birthday to you my brother. You are an amazing human being, true gentleman and unique friend. Can’t wait to see you again. Here’s to life 🥂, the memories lived, and the ones to come! Love you.” His friend and Inter Miami CF owner responded to the touching post with “Love u man @marcanthony ❤️,” showing that the love that brothership that Marc feels for him is mutual.