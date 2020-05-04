Vanessa Bryant received a special gift in honor of her late daughter Gianna Bryant ’s 14th birthday. The mother-of-four took to her social media to share a cake gifted to her from Kobe Bryant ’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Paul Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell. The three tiered cake was adorned with a red topper that said “Happy Birthday Gigi.” Towards the bottom was a banner that spelled out the late teen’s nickname “Mambacita.” In addition to the sweet words, the cake was surrounded by butterflies.
“Thank you @paulgasol and @catmcdonnell7,” the 37-year-old wrote on top of the picture. Vanessa spent the weekend honoring her daughter, who would have turned 14-years-old on May 1. Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant were tragically killed in a helicopter accident on January 26.
Vanessa took to her social media to honor her baby girl with a sweet message. “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about you Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much,” she wrote.
In addition to the sweet message, Vanessa kept her daughter’s legacy alive with special bracelets. The proud mommy took to her social media to show off red wristbands with Gianna’s name and birthday. All proceeds got to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. “Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. Please use the hashtag, #PlayGigisWay Thank You. 5-1-06.”
Vanessa, who is mother to Natalia, 17, Bianka, three and 10-month-old Capri Kobe, had the support of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Robin Roberts and more.