Vanessa Bryant received a special gift in honor of her late daughter Gianna Bryant ’s 14th birthday. The mother-of-four took to her social media to share a cake gifted to her from Kobe Bryant ’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Paul Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell. The three tiered cake was adorned with a red topper that said “Happy Birthday Gigi.” Towards the bottom was a banner that spelled out the late teen’s nickname “Mambacita.” In addition to the sweet words, the cake was surrounded by butterflies.

“Thank you @paulgasol and @catmcdonnell7,” the 37-year-old wrote on top of the picture. Vanessa spent the weekend honoring her daughter, who would have turned 14-years-old on May 1. Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant were tragically killed in a helicopter accident on January 26.

Vanessa took to her social media to honor her baby girl with a sweet message. “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about you Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much,” she wrote.