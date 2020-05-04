Demi Lovato swimsuit pictures

Demi Lovato goes makeup-free in sultry swimsuit photos – and her boyfriend approves

The singer looks stunning in a red one-piece

BY HOLA! USA

Demi Lovato is sharpening her self-timer skills, and her boyfriend Max Ehrich is enamored with the results! The 27-year-old took to social media to share a couple of sultry photos wearing zero makeup and a strapless sweetheart-neckline swimsuit. The pop star mentioned her photographer, Angelo Kritikos, when she jokingly captioned, “Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics. @angelokritikos - you in trouble boo boo.” The first snap features the Sorry Not Sorry singer taking a selfie, while the second picture shows her doing a sexy pose in her burgundy one-piece.

Demi Lovato swimsuit pictures©@ddlovato
Demi looks flawless while posing in a sweetheart-neckline swimsuit

“Bring it on boo,” he replied followed by a series of fire and heart-eye emojis. Aside from her photographer and millions of fans, Demi’s boyfriend also showed some love to his lady. The Young and the Restless star left a sweet heart-eye emoji under his girlfriend’s post. Model  Ashley Graham  added to her list of fans commenting, “My girl is straight fire.”

Like most of us these days, the Cool for the Summer singer is embracing the bare-faced life. A day before, the Sober songstress displayed her natural beauty and adorable freckles while showing off one of her online purchases, a pair of goggles. “When I’m bored I buy stuff online. Like these rave goggles that I have no purpose for much less wearing by the pool...Happy May y’all,” she wrote next to the stunning selfie taken inside her lavish pool.

Demi Lovato makeup free pictures©@ddlovato
Demi showed off her adorable freckles in a makeup-free selfie

Again, Max didn’t hesitate to leave a comment, a series of emojis including an eye and pink heart emojis. The  singer and the actor have been staying together during the quarantine  at Demi’s house.

Although they have yet to post a photo of them together on their social media accounts, eagle-eyed fans noticed the flirty interactions between Demi and the 28-year-old actor. It looks like the couple is enjoying every minute together!

