Demi Lovato is sharpening her self-timer skills, and her boyfriend Max Ehrich is enamored with the results! The 27-year-old took to social media to share a couple of sultry photos wearing zero makeup and a strapless sweetheart-neckline swimsuit. The pop star mentioned her photographer, Angelo Kritikos, when she jokingly captioned, “Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics. @angelokritikos - you in trouble boo boo.” The first snap features the Sorry Not Sorry singer taking a selfie, while the second picture shows her doing a sexy pose in her burgundy one-piece.

©@ddlovato Demi looks flawless while posing in a sweetheart-neckline swimsuit

“Bring it on boo,” he replied followed by a series of fire and heart-eye emojis. Aside from her photographer and millions of fans, Demi’s boyfriend also showed some love to his lady. The Young and the Restless star left a sweet heart-eye emoji under his girlfriend’s post. Model Ashley Graham added to her list of fans commenting, “My girl is straight fire.”

Like most of us these days, the Cool for the Summer singer is embracing the bare-faced life. A day before, the Sober songstress displayed her natural beauty and adorable freckles while showing off one of her online purchases, a pair of goggles. “When I’m bored I buy stuff online. Like these rave goggles that I have no purpose for much less wearing by the pool...Happy May y’all,” she wrote next to the stunning selfie taken inside her lavish pool.

©@ddlovato Demi showed off her adorable freckles in a makeup-free selfie

Again, Max didn’t hesitate to leave a comment, a series of emojis including an eye and pink heart emojis. The singer and the actor have been staying together during the quarantine at Demi’s house.