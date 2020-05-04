Kylie Jenner is not afraid to be vocal about her feelings when it comes to her beauty. The young billionaire rebuked a commentator for her hair disapproval, “Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair,” mentions the blonde specialist. Whether Kylie’s response was meant as a joke or defense, all her fans came out to support her chunky blonde highlights. “I know b**** it’s been a long day,” replied the reality star to the comment. Her sassy response has amassed over 40,000 likes and other fans defending her point of view. “It’s roots hair quarantine style but thought Kylie could get a friend hairdresser in to do it,” shared a fan.
In the video, the 22-year-old billionaire carries Stormi Webster while someone films the back of her hair. Lately, Kylie has been on an all-natural journey embracing her natural light-brown locks. Though we are unsure if her mid-length hair is extensions or just grown roots, Kylie has no shame for calling out bullies on social media. “Karly honey, she‘s literally in quarantine with her daughter let her live,” commented another fan. Besides adopting a natural hairstyle, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed her dewy skin on a recent post where she shows off her bare skin with no makeup. In the post, Kylie shows off her natural freckles and beautiful skin. Currently, the beauty maven is using Kylie Skin for her skincare routine.
Recently, Kylie shared with her fans the beauty product that is giving her the glow during quarantine days. She is using the broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen oil to protect her skin. Kylie Skin’s products are sulfate and paraben-free, vegan and dermatologist tested. The sunscreen oil features grape seed oil, coconut oil, shea butter and sunflower seed oil infused with Vitamin E. This is how Kylie is maintaining her natural glow and skin hydrated during social isolation. In the meantime, she will continue to rock her blonde highlights even if one hairstylist dislikes it.