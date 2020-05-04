Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has put her wedding with Wells Adams on hold because of COVID-19. The pair, who got engaged in July of last year, have put their nuptial planning on ice, the Bachelorette star groom revealed to Access Hollywood. “What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?” he said, conceding that a “small backyard thing” might be a possibility if the pandemic goes on for a long time – although he ruled out any kind of Zoom virtual ceremony.
Emma Stone has shared her strategy to cope with anxiety during lockdown as she teams up with the Child Mind Institute for the #WeThriveInsideCampaign to connect teenagers with mental health services. “Something I really like to do when I’m struggling with anxiety is a ‘brain dump’,” the La La Land actress revealed. “What I do is just write down anything that I’m worried about. I just write and write and write and I don’t think about it and I don’t read it back. I find it’s really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper.”
In celebrity beauty news, Salma Hayek, Ariana Grande and more stars are showing off their natural roots and hair textures as the coronavirus keeps them away from their hairstylists.
Can you imagine being on lockdown with your former partner or spouse? These seven (ex) celebrity couples are quarantining together despite their splits, and we’re pretty impressed.
And speaking of exes quarantining together, everyone’s talking about Bruce Willis’ self-isolation dance with ex-wife Demi Moore, as recorded by daughter Rumer Willis. Check it out – it is definitely #divorcegoals:
How cute was Prince William and Duchess Kate’s five-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte delivering food to the elderly as a pint-sized pandemic volunteer?
Kendall Jenner has released a merchandise collection for which 100% of proceeds go to benefit Feeding America. The model’s Zaza World collective, a collaboration with her close friend DJ Daniel Chetrit, has unveiled the “State of Emergency” collection with t-shirts, tote bags and hoodies. You can find the pieces, emblazoned with slogans like “Stay home” and “This shirt feeds people” at shop.zazaworld.com
Oprah Winfrey surprised 2020 graduates by showing up to speak at John Krasinski’s Some Good News (SGN) virtual ceremony. The media mogul advised grads: “I believe that failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction. It gets better because you learn the lessons from the first time.”
Oscar winner Tom Hanks was a surprise keynote speaker Ohio‘s Wright State University – home of the Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures – where he also gave students some wisdom. “You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures,” said Tom, who recently recovered from the coronavirus himself. “You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way.”
Pregnant Katy Perry gave a funny nod to the famed toilet paper pandemic shortage by dressing as a roll of TP for American Idol – but hit a more serious note as she confirmed that coronavirus means she won’t be having a baby shower. In a Facebook Live Q & A on Sunday prior to the show, the singer and AI judge acknowledged that the pandemic has affected the ways she might have been celebrating her baby on the way with fiancé Orlando Bloom . “I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that,” she noted. “I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
Taylor Swift sent 30th birthday presents to a Utah nurse who had volunteered to work in a New York City hospital. Now back in her home state, Whitney Hilton shared the news that the singer sent over merchandise from her hit album Lover as well as a handwritten note as a gesture of gratitude. “This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” the medical worker said as she reacted on social media. The selfless nurse had shared what it was like to work at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center last month. “This is a humbling experience,” she said. “The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I’ve never seen.”
J Crew has filed for bankruptcy. The retailer announced the move as part of a restructuring even as their stores remain closed due to the coronavirus. CEO of J Crew Group Jan Singer explained, “Throughout this process, we will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional merchandise and service they expect from us, and we will continue all day-to-day operations, albeit under these extraordinary COVID-19-related circumstances.”