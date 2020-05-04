Can you imagine being on lockdown with your former partner or spouse? These seven (ex) celebrity couples are quarantining together despite their splits, and we’re pretty impressed.

And speaking of exes quarantining together, everyone’s talking about Bruce Willis’ self-isolation dance with ex-wife Demi Moore, as recorded by daughter Rumer Willis. Check it out – it is definitely #divorcegoals:

How cute was Prince William and Duchess Kate’s five-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte delivering food to the elderly as a pint-sized pandemic volunteer?

Kendall Jenner has released a merchandise collection for which 100% of proceeds go to benefit Feeding America. The model’s Zaza World collective, a collaboration with her close friend DJ Daniel Chetrit, has unveiled the “State of Emergency” collection with t-shirts, tote bags and hoodies. You can find the pieces, emblazoned with slogans like “Stay home” and “This shirt feeds people” at shop.zazaworld.com

©shop.zazaworld.com Kendall Jenner has released a line of charity t-shirts, hoodies and tote bags

Oprah Winfrey surprised 2020 graduates by showing up to speak at John Krasinski’s Some Good News (SGN) virtual ceremony. The media mogul advised grads: “I believe that failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction. It gets better because you learn the lessons from the first time.”

Oscar winner Tom Hanks was a surprise keynote speaker Ohio‘s Wright State University – home of the Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures – where he also gave students some wisdom. “You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures,” said Tom, who recently recovered from the coronavirus himself. “You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way.”

Pregnant Katy Perry gave a funny nod to the famed toilet paper pandemic shortage by dressing as a roll of TP for American Idol – but hit a more serious note as she confirmed that coronavirus means she won’t be having a baby shower. In a Facebook Live Q & A on Sunday prior to the show, the singer and AI judge acknowledged that the pandemic has affected the ways she might have been celebrating her baby on the way with fiancé Orlando Bloom . “I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that,” she noted. “I’m just taking it one day at a time.”