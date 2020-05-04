Eva Mendes in white dress

Eva Mendes gets a drastic makeover - and we’re sure daughters Amada and Esmeralda are responsible

Time to say goodbye to natural makeup tones and subtle nude lipglosses. Bright and bold colors are here to stay and Eva Mendes has the proof!

 Eva Mendes  is showing her closeness to fans while in quarantine by sharing sweet posts about her daily routines we can all relate to. Her more than two million followers can see how the busy mom of two - she shares five-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada with actor  Ryan Gosling  - is dealing with self-isolation and facing the same challenges moms face all over the world. In the caption alongside Eva’s latest picture, the actresss admits that: “I’ve lost any control I once had. Anyway...” In the image, the actress shows her most edgy look to date - and it will surely will put a smile on your face.

Eva Mendes showing the results of her drastic makeover


The 46-year-old displays the latest makeup trends by ‘celebrity stylists’ Esmeralda and Amada Gosling. A little bit of electric blue on the eyelids, some orange around the lips, a touch of purple on the forehead... Yep! Perfect! Even with the striking makeover, Eva’s skin is glowing and she still looks absolutely stunning.

During the lockdown, the actress has shared details of her family life and has been sympathizing with busy moms like herself. She recently explained how she had to organize daughter’s Amada’s 4th birthday, “Here’s to all you tired mamas... sending extra love.” According to Us Weekly, Eva and Ryan do not have a nanny and have relied on family in the past, but this option is out of the window with social distancing measures currently in place. So it seems that when it comes to childcare the family are on their own, and Eva’s been getting creative when it comes to finding ways to entertain the girls. And we love the colorful results!


