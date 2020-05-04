Eva Mendes is showing her closeness to fans while in quarantine by sharing sweet posts about her daily routines we can all relate to. Her more than two million followers can see how the busy mom of two - she shares five-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada with actor Ryan Gosling - is dealing with self-isolation and facing the same challenges moms face all over the world. In the caption alongside Eva’s latest picture, the actresss admits that: “I’ve lost any control I once had. Anyway...” In the image, the actress shows her most edgy look to date - and it will surely will put a smile on your face.

©evamendes Eva Mendes showing the results of her drastic makeover



The 46-year-old displays the latest makeup trends by ‘celebrity stylists’ Esmeralda and Amada Gosling. A little bit of electric blue on the eyelids, some orange around the lips, a touch of purple on the forehead... Yep! Perfect! Even with the striking makeover, Eva’s skin is glowing and she still looks absolutely stunning.