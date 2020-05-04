She’s the mom of two teenage boys, has had a stellar career as a model, won Miss Universe and was married to Marc Anthony . She’s also recovered from an aggressive form of skin cancer and is rightly proud of her journey. Acknowledging these achievements, Dayanara Torres took to Instagram recently to post a cute throwback of herself, with the trademark yellow tinge of photos from the 70s and early 80s. With a cute toothy smile, big eyes and gently wavy hair, the snap could have easily been of her youngest son Ryan .

©Instagram The cute throwback reminded a lot of people of Dayanara’s youngest son Ryan

Writing alongside the sweet picture: “Feliz Día del Niño!! Esta #fearless Yari estará muy #Orgullosa de lo que somos hoy!!!” (Happy Children’s Day. This fearless Yari [her nickname when she was younger] would be very proud of where we are today.) The photo got a lot of love, with one fan writing: “Tus hijos son igualitos a ti!” (Your kids look the same as you.)

Ryan, 16, has often been compared to dad Marc Anthony but his clear blue eyes and full lips definitely give him more than a passing resemblance to his Puerto Rican mom. He and older brother Cristian , 19, have been driving their mom slightly crazy during these lockdown weeks, with the 45-year-old posting a funny video of the notes she’d left around the kitchen demanding that her sons do the dishes! Dayanara has also been inspiring her followers to get busy in the kitchen with her frequent baking classes, often featuring Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco .