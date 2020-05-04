Cardi B's daughter Kulture

The ‘Yellow Bodak’ singer had never seen the snap, taken by her husband Offset

In less than 24 hours,  Cardi B  posted not one but two images of her adorable toddler, and they could not be more radically different. The Yellow Bodak singer’s daughter  Kulture, one of the most stylish celebrity kids on planet Earth, shows off her fashion credentials in two snaps, one wearing a casual-but-trendy outfit, and another one looking like a little princess. “Never seen this pic Set just sent me of K,” wrote Cardi on the latter one.

Cardi B's daughter Kulture©iamcardib
Kulture is Cardi B and Offset’s little princess

Wearing a tiara and dressed in a lace gown with a jeweled belt, little Kulture looks like a member of music royalty - fitting since she has Cardi B as a doting mom and rapper Ofsett as her loving father. The 27-year-old Dominican star does not give more information abpout the picture, and although some might think the snap could have been taken on Kulture’s baptism day due to the christening-style gown she’s wearing, the image also matches the luxury and grandeur of Offset’s record Father of 4’s cover.

Offset's cover Father of 4©offset/Motown/Quality Control
Kulture in her father’s arms and her three siblings Jordan, Kalea and Kody

In the image, we can see Cardi B’s husband posing on a black throne with Kulture in his arms. The little one is again, dressed like a princess in a pink and blue lace dress and wearing a striking golden head piece. Surrounding the couple, Offset’s three other children, ten-year-old Jordan, five-year-old Kody and four-year-old Kalea, all dressed in suitably royal attire.

Cardi B's daughter Kulture©iamcardib
A yellow vest and Nike trainers do the trick!

But it’s not all about glam looks, little Kulture is also a master of casual style as her mom proudly proved in the other picture she shared of the little one. Jeans and a white T-shirt are the basics of a look that the toddler takes to the next level with a cute yellow puffer vest and Nike trainers. This kid is too cool for school!


