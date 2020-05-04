Mom-of-two Jennifer Lopez has been in lockdown since March, homeschooling twins Max and Emme as well as helping out Alex Rodriguez ’s two girls Natasha and Ella. Her and fiancé Alex’s wedding plans have been put on hold and everyone is adapting as best they can to the new normal. And on May 4 JLo released a gorgeous message of hope and positivity to her fans, highlighting the importance of fostering a habit of gratitude.

©Instagram JLo cites making a list of things to be grateful for as a way of keeping positive during these uncertain times

“In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to…” the Let’s Get Loud singer wrote alongside four gorgeous photos of herself jumping in the air. “I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day.”

The Maid In Manhattan actress continued: “Could be anything... and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe. Love you and miss you all... together we will soon be❤️.” It does feel like we will soon moving back to a more normal state of affairs – with the announcement that her show the World of Dance is coming back to our screens on May 26. There was also the recent suggestion that she may be considering working with her The Wedding Planner co-star Matthew McConaughey again after they had a cute Instagram exchange about their 2001 movie, with JLo saying to Matthew: “let’s do it again soon!” We’re putting that potential sequel on our list of things to be grateful for, that’s for sure!