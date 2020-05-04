Did you know you can tackle common skin concerns with ingredients you can find in your panty? Instead of spending hundred of dollars on exfoliants and treatments, actress Priyanka Chopra created her own face masks at home with some kitchen staples. From a lip scrub for a smoother pout to a skin exfoliator, the actress’ beauty secret is both cheap and easy.

All of these are natural recipes that are widely used in India, and her mother has handed them down to her daughter as a cultural legacy. “I’m here to show you three different kinds of exfoliation and masks that I’ve learned from, well, my mom, my grandmother and just women in India who use natural products,” said the 37-year-old actress in a video tutorial for Vogue.

©GettyImages Priyanka Chopra uses DIY face masks to take care of her skin

Exfoliating lip scrub

The delicate skin on your lips also needs to be cared for and exfoliated. What better way to do this than with natural ingredients?

Ingredients: Sea salt, 100% pure vegetable glycerin and a little bit of rose water (the ratios will depend on the size of your lips).

Preparation: Put a small amount of each ingredient into a bowl and mix them together until you get a homogeneous texture. Then gently rub the mixture on your lips.

©Istock Lip scrubs remove dead skin to provide a smoother surface before applying any product

Exfoliating body scrub

Priyanka explained that the following recipe is for a skin exfoliating scrub that is also a moisturizer and has medicinal properties. She recommends trying it on your hand before applying it to make sure you’re not allergic.