Did you know you can tackle common skin concerns with ingredients you can find in your panty? Instead of spending hundred of dollars on exfoliants and treatments, actress Priyanka Chopra created her own face masks at home with some kitchen staples. From a lip scrub for a smoother pout to a skin exfoliator, the actress’ beauty secret is both cheap and easy.
All of these are natural recipes that are widely used in India, and her mother has handed them down to her daughter as a cultural legacy. “I’m here to show you three different kinds of exfoliation and masks that I’ve learned from, well, my mom, my grandmother and just women in India who use natural products,” said the 37-year-old actress in a video tutorial for Vogue.
Exfoliating lip scrub
The delicate skin on your lips also needs to be cared for and exfoliated. What better way to do this than with natural ingredients?
Ingredients: Sea salt, 100% pure vegetable glycerin and a little bit of rose water (the ratios will depend on the size of your lips).
Preparation: Put a small amount of each ingredient into a bowl and mix them together until you get a homogeneous texture. Then gently rub the mixture on your lips.
Exfoliating body scrub
Priyanka explained that the following recipe is for a skin exfoliating scrub that is also a moisturizer and has medicinal properties. She recommends trying it on your hand before applying it to make sure you’re not allergic.
Ingredients: A cup of chickpea flour, unflavored yogurt (in an amount proportional to the quantity of flour), juice from half a lemon, milk (for consistency), sandalwood powder and turmeric powder. If you have oily skin, she recommends using skim milk and low-fat yogurt.
Preparation: In the above order, mix all the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste. After applying it to your skin, let it dry and then rub it off with your hands. You can wash the rest off in the shower.
Treatment for your scalp
This treatment, as the actress explains, is great for those who have a dry scalp or dandruff.
Ingredients: Natural yogurt, a spoonful of honey and an egg.
Preparation: Mix all of the ingredients together in this order. Leave in the fridge for 30 minutes and then apply it to your hair and scalp. Later, wash it off with mild shampoo, even baby shampoo will do the trick, or just with warm water.
“I hope this works for you guys ‘cause it really does work for me... they’re little secrets that I wanted to share with you,” said the Indian actress, who loves to share her beauty secrets on social media.