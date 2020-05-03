Ryan Reynolds is healing some 2020 senior blues with a pretty great anecdote: pizza. In his usual sarcastic flare, the star delivered a virtual commencement speech for Kitsilano Secondary School, his alma mater, which missed graduation due to the pandemic. “Every grad gets one large pizza on me,” he said. Watch the full video below!

We have another update on Broadway star Nick Cordero’s coronavirus condition. “He is doing okay,” his wife Amanda Kloots said on Instagram Story on Sunday, May 3. “His vent settings are down, which is good - that’s a really great sign that his breathing is going well. The feeding tube that they put in - they’re seeing the benefits of that. Settings are down and he’s doing well. I’m just hoping for another day of rest and recovery for Nick.”

Madonna revealed that she must have had COVID-19 already in another bizarre episode of her “Quarantine Diaries” Instagram series. “I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she said. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car... I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”