JLo tells Shakira the booty shaking secret she learned at age 4 in hilarious new video

Jennifer Lopez opened up her archive and released some incredible new footage from the first full Super Bowl LIV rehearsal. “I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show!” she wrote along with a series of videos on Sunday, May 3. “So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira.” And, oh, what fun the peek is!

©GettyImages Shakira and Jennifer Lopez rocked Super Bowl LIV

Our favorite clip has the latinx icons shaking what their mommas gave them. JLo seems to be leading Shakira through the joint choreography portion of their now-viral performance, taking her downstage for some booty shaking. The Waka Waka singer appears to ask the On the Floor entertainer for tips. “I do it with my knees,” Jen surprisingly says. “You shake your knees your butt goes.” Smiling, the 50-year-old superstar then quips: “My mother taught me that… when I was four.”