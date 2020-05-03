JLo tells Shakira the booty shaking secret she learned at age 4 in hilarious new video

Jennifer Lopez opened up her archive and released some incredible new footage from the first full Super Bowl LIV rehearsal. “I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show!” she wrote along with a series of videos on Sunday, May 3. “So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira.” And, oh, what fun the peek is!
Find out who taught Jen how to shake her butt!
Our favorite clip has the latinx icons shaking what their mommas gave them. JLo seems to be leading Shakira through the joint choreography portion of their now-viral performance, taking her downstage for some booty shaking. The Waka Waka singer appears to ask the On the Floor entertainer for tips. “I do it with my knees,” Jen surprisingly says. “You shake your knees your butt goes.” Smiling, the 50-year-old superstar then quips: “My mother taught me that… when I was four.”
While pop culture has crowned both JLo and Shakira many incredible titles, there’s no ignoring the fact that they’ve both been the butt of booty shaking talk over the years. I mean, Shakira’s hips don’t lie and Jennifer has a song called Booty.
The mom-of-two’s post features even more behind-the-scenes videos from her and the 43-year-old Colombian hitmaker’s halftime show rehearsals, including: practicing with the young dancers, going over their bows and JLo’s attempt at a round-off. Watch the best moments from their epic halftime show here!