Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina get busy in the kitchen

Salma Hayek took fans inside her fabulous kitchens twice this week. First, she shared a throwback of her daughter Valentina baking up a storm. Looking incredibly focused, Valentina intently places a freshly made cookie onto a platter as a friend watches in the photo. Fans love being treated to snaps of the A-lister’s only child and looks inside of her various homes. The post was in honor of El Día Del Niño (Children’s Day) in Mexico on April 30. “I chose this picture of Valentina making cookies because today we celebrate children in #mexico,” she wrote. Two days later, Salma shared a brand new video of her getting busy in the kitchen making a special cocktail that we all need right now!

©@salmahayek Valentina and a friend bake it out!



The Oscar-nominee taught her followers how to concoct a “cocktail/ smoothie packed with vitamin C.” If that doesn’t sound like the perfect drink during a health crisis, we don’t know what does. “It’s super refreshing and delicious,” she prefaces before leading everyone through the recipe, which she urged “doesn’t have a lot of calories.”

Her favorite ingredient seemed to be SALVACIÓN Mezcal, a handcrafted spirit distilled in Oaxaca, Mexico. “It’s like tequila, but better tasting and it’s 100% agave,” she chimed. “It really has a lot of properties, not only to get you happy or relaxed, but also the agave plant is wonderful for many things.”

“I forgot to include lemon 🍋 in the video,” Salma admitted in the caption. “Is a very important ingredient for the taste and the vitamins.” Watch her fun mini tutorial - bloopers included - in full below!