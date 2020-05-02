“Hi Eva, hope you will answer to my question,” the user wrote in a spelling error-clad comment. “I really love you, really I do, but yesterday under your latest I saw that someone had thought what sometime I thought about your post. I mean sometime you seems a struggle single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, seems that your husband let the hard job to you and he doesn‘t help you.”

The mom-of-two entrusted that her follower came from a place of love and replied with a candid answer. “I love women. I‘m a girls’ girl. I love connecting to women. That’s mainly why I have this page,” Eva replied. “So when I say I’m a ‘tired mama’ and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas’ it’s not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It’s just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do.”

©GettyImages Eva loves to connect with other women all over the world, but remains a private person

“And why I don‘t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private,” she continued. “I don’t want to involve him or how he parents because I don’t feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself. I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much.”

She added: “It‘s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women.”

This is far from the first time that Eva has responded to a fan’s comment. She tries her best to get back to her followers, mainly thanking them for their support.