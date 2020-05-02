A man was arrested in Orlando, Florida after trying to quarantine inside of Walt Disney World. While we all may wish upon a star that we could social-distance inside the magical theme park, Richard McGuire, 42, actually attempted to. The Alabama native was arrested on Thursday, April 30 after camping on Walt Disney World’s “Discovery Island,” according to an arrest report acquired by USA TODAY. “Orange County officers conducted a search by foot, boat and helicopter and eventually found him.” He’d been hiding in one of the island’s buildings (his plan was to stay the week), calling it a “tropical paradise.” He’s now banned from all Disney properties and charged with a misdemeanor for trespassing the park, which has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pearsons unite! The cast of This Is Us had an adorable zoom call to help frontline workers. Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and more came together with Frontline Foods to feed hospital workers at Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights in Pittsburgh, and other hospitals in Philadelphia, too.