Serena William’s daughter Olympia attends video business meetings: ‘My baby CEO’

The tennis star’s pride and joy makes for the sweetest work from home buddy

Like boss mother, like boss daughter!  Serena Williams  is spending every waking moment of her self-isolation time with her daughter  Alexis Olympia  - even when she’s working from home! The tennis superstar shared an adorable video showing her ‘baby Ceo’ in action on Friday, May 1. “A rare look at my internal meeting,” she captioned. “Olympia is in EVERY meeting I have. It’s pretty awesome. My baby Ceo. I’m so happy to have spent all day everyday together.”

 

Serena is clearly continuing to work just like everyone else: with zoom calls. Her two-year-old tot sweetly sits on her lap as she videos with the team. Olympia is kept occupied by some kind of video game. The mom-daughter pair look lovely in the new clip, with Serena flaunting a radiant fresh face and her precious daughter donning a lacy pink dress.

Alexis isn’t just her mom’s ‘baby CEO,’ but her ‘baby chef,’ too! The 38-year-old champ took to her Instagram Story to share delightful clips of her baking a cake with Olympia, speaking French as they did so! Little Olympia buzzed with ‘mmms’ as she licked the batter. It seems she couldn’t wait for the confection to be done, though the final product looked divine. We’re loving all these mommy-daughter moments!

