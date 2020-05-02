Pop culture aficionados like us are certainly relishing in one silver-lining to celebrities being at home: they’re on social media way more frequently. For instance, we spotted a sweet exchange between Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey this week that gave us all the feels. The A-listers, who flaunted their chemistry in the now-iconic 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner, hinted that they’d be up for a reunion and we’re freaking out.
Read on to find out Matthew’s special nickname for Jen!
It all started when the 50-year-old superstar shared an emotional “#TBT” clip from the film on Thursday, April 30. “You are enough ... #TheWeddingPlanner #TBT,” JLo wrote, also tagging her leading man in the caption. And Matthew’s response was perfect. “You are more than enough,” he commented, sending fans into overdrive. They’re interaction didn’t end there either!
Next, the 50-year-old Oscar-winner elaborated about the flick in his social media series #McConagheyTakes. “Jennifer was already cast, they were looking for the male lead,” he recalled on landing the role of Dr. Steve Edison. “I think we were coming up against a writers strike. So, what that means is that the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible… the industry needed content.”
“A lot of fun making that,” he continued. The star was extremely complimentary toward his co-star, adding: “I always called her ‘quad threat’. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off on everything. She does not just show up and wing it at all... She’s like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out,” he said of shooting with her.
.@McConaughey let’s do it again soon! 😉✨ https://t.co/jPxYuYwNC6— jlo (@JLo) May 1, 2020
Finally, the moment that gives us all something to look forward to occurred. After watching Matthew’s video, Jen replied “let’s do it again soon! 😉✨.” Um, does this mean The Wedding Planner: Part 2? We need answers, please!