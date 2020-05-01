Selena Gomez has decided to doll up her latest music video with actual dolls. The Boyfriend songstress recently released a different version of her new music video with a doll cast that makes it look eerier. Selena’s human version is shrunk down to a doll size while some of the frogs remain their natural form. Boyfriend is the latest single of her new album Rare. The background, car and bar scene were all recreated to reminisce the original set - the good news is that amphibians were not sacrificed in the making of the doll version.

In the video, Selena’s doll version goes inside a dry cleaner to pick up a potion and later dates three men turning them into frogs. “No frogs or men were harmed in the making of the ‘Boyfriend’ video,” she captioned on the behind-the-scenes post. However, the 27-year-old singer looked uncomfortable while holding the real toad on the original video. “Did I hurt her,” she asked the producers. After several attempts and screams, Selena got more comfortable with the amphibian and even mentioned she wanted a toad, “People are scared to touch them, but they’re actually so sweet.” It was her first time holding a toad. Selena released several sneak peeks prior to the premiere of her music video but her doll recreation is definitely one to watch.