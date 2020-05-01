In his magical new music video, Maluma transforms into an 80-year-old version of himself and lives out the last days of romance with the love of his life. The Colombian singer released his latest single Amor de mi Vida (Love of my Life). An emotional ballad that reflects on that special someone. Although the 26-year-old heartthrob is single, there’s one couple who is the perfect example of his desired love. “I was thinking a lot about my grandparents,” Maluma shared with HOLA! USA. “They are he perfect example of have having the love of our lives. That’s why I wanted to have this old couple.”

He continued: “I really wanted to have this old Maluma because sometimes we forget about the love of our lives and I really dream about it. I want to have a family; I want to share that time with the love of my life until I get old. And that’s what I wanted to do with the video with this old Maluma.” On this edition of The Spark, the singer shares with us why it was important to release the single now more than ever, why the song is so important to him and just how long it took to transform from Maluma baby to Maluma Grandpa.