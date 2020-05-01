Julio Iglesias’ fashionable twin daughters are turning 19 years old and are celebrating with the sweetest throwback. Cristina and Victoria Iglesias shared with their fans a collection of their best childhood moments at the beach in which both are laughing and enjoying the sun. “Too many more, love you,” shared Victoria on a post where the two sisters were matching and wearing the identical Lacoste shirt and white skirt ready for a tennis match. It seems that the twins love spending time at the beach as they both shared pictures in bathing suits and running on the beach. “A year older today 💗 19! I love you @victoriaiglesiast,” shared Cristina in a heartwarming post.

©@cristinaiglesiasr Cristina and Victoria Iglesias share their favorite beach pictures for their birthday

Last month, the siblings lost their grandmother Paula Bakker who passed away on April 7. The reasons for her death are unknown as Paula always kept her health condition reserved. “Last night heaven gained an angel👼🏼,” shared Cristina in a post with her grandmother at the beach. Victoria also captioned a photo with her grandmother and siblings, “I know you will be watching over all of us, love you forever Oma❤️” Despite grieving the loss of their grandmother, Cristina has been enjoying some sunshine at her pool while Victoria remains less vocal about her quarantine whereabouts.