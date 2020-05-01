Kelly Ripa celebrates two anniversaries with two special men in her life

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating 24 years of wedded bliss! The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas, marked their wedding anniversary on Friday with tributes on their respective social media accounts. Kelly shared a video featuring photos of her and Mark throughout the years. “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos cheers to 24 years! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” the TV personality captioned the post.
The Riverdale star shared an equally beautiful tribute on his page. Alongside a photo of Kelly’s hands over his, Mark wrote, “Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years. I love you @kellyripa.” The Live with Kelly and Ryan host reacted to the post writing, “Those arms ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️thank you for the TLC for all these years.”
Friday also marked Kelly’s work anniversary with her TV co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Happy anniversary to my favorite partners! Work and life. You two are the very best! @instasuelos and @ryanseacrest you are♥️♥️ #thrupple #anniversary,” she penned on social media.
Mark crashed Kelly and Ryan’s broadcast on May 1, during which the mom of three joked that she and the actor have been “married for 79 years.” Because of the current health crisis, the couple will be spending their anniversary at home with their kids—Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. “We’ll be spending [today] like the rest of the [days we‘ve been inside], having dinner with the family which will be really, really nice,” Mark said (via People magazine), joking that the coronavirus pandemic “takes the pressure off having to get a present.”
During the show, Mark also celebrated his wife’s work husband. “If I’m going to share my wife with someone as a work wife, I’m glad it’s you, Ryan,” he told the American Idol host. ”I really am….It’s the perfect partnership, and it’s been three years! Congratulations!”