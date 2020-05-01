Kelly Ripa celebrates two anniversaries with two special men in her life

Friday also marked Kelly’s work anniversary with her TV co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Happy anniversary to my favorite partners! Work and life. You two are the very best! @instasuelos and @ryanseacrest you are♥️♥️ #thrupple #anniversary,” she penned on social media.

Mark crashed Kelly and Ryan’s broadcast on May 1, during which the mom of three joked that she and the actor have been “married for 79 years.” Because of the current health crisis, the couple will be spending their anniversary at home with their kids—Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. “We’ll be spending [today] like the rest of the [days we‘ve been inside], having dinner with the family which will be really, really nice,” Mark said (via People magazine), joking that the coronavirus pandemic “takes the pressure off having to get a present.”