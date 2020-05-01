Vanessa Bryant remembered her and Kobe Bryant ’s late teenage daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday. On Friday, May 1, the 37-year-old took to her social media to share a picture of her smiling daughter sporting Mickey Mouse ears. “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you,” she wrote. “You are part of MY SOUL forever. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me.”

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant dedicated a sweet post to her daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday

The emotional message continued: “I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!.” Gianna and her father Kobe, 41, tragically passed away on January 26, after a fatal helicopter crash.

Since the passing of the basketball legend and the basketball star-on-the-rise, Vanessa has taken to social media to celebrate them with a series of tributes. In April, Gianna and her two teammates who were killed in the accident were drafted into the WNBA.