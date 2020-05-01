Vanessa Bryant remembered her and Kobe Bryant ’s late teenage daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on what would have been her 14th birthday. On Friday, May 1, the 37-year-old took to her social media to share a picture of her smiling daughter sporting Mickey Mouse ears. “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you,” she wrote. “You are part of MY SOUL forever. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me.”
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters pose in front of tribute dedicated to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
The emotional message continued: “I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!.” Gianna and her father Kobe, 41, tragically passed away on January 26, after a fatal helicopter crash.
Since the passing of the basketball legend and the basketball star-on-the-rise, Vanessa has taken to social media to celebrate them with a series of tributes. In April, Gianna and her two teammates who were killed in the accident were drafted into the WNBA.
After the special honor, Vanessa took to her social media to celebrate. “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy love and misses you more than I could ever express. @ WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick. My “mambacita” a.k.a Wings.”
In February, during a tribute in honor of her husband and daughter, the mother-of-four got emotional as she spoke about her teenage daughter. “My baby girl Gianna Bryant is amazingly sweet and gentle soul, she always kissed me goodnight and good morning,” she told the crowd as she held back tears. “She knew how much they meant to me. She was daddy’s girl but I know how much she loved her mama.”
In addition she shared how much Gianna loved doing TikTok dances, baking, being a part of the student government association and playing basketball. Vanessa ended her speech with a sweet note to her “kind, happy, silly, loving, thoughtful,” daughter and sister. “Mommy Natalia, Bianka, Capri and daddy love you so much baby girl. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses and your gorgeous smile. I miss you all of you, everyday I love you.”